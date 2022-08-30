Blackburn Rovers linked with ambitious swoop for QPR attacker

Blackburn Rovers are weighing up a move for QPR striker Lyndon Dykes, claims Football League World.

Blackburn Rovers could be in the market for a new striker before the transfer window slams shut on Thursday night, with Ben Brereton Diaz looking like he could be on his way to the Premier League.

And one name that Jon Dahl Tomasson could turn to is Dykes.

Football League World claim that Rovers are among the sides ‘eyeing a move’ for the Scotland international, who joined QPR from Livingston in 2020.

Dykes endured a tough start to life at QPR, but eventually ended his first season a the club with 12 goals in 42 Championship outings, going on to score eight in 33 league outings last time round.

He’s scored one in six Championship appearances so far this season.

Really?

Anyone who’s followed QPR this summer will know that the club have been pretty desperate for a new striker throughout, with Lyndon Dykes their only established first-team striker.

Manager Michael Beale has started Dykes in all six of QPR’s Championship fixtures so far, and he’s even had to usher youngster Sinclair Armstrong into the first-team fold amid a lack of attacking options.

Why then, would QPR ever consider letting Dykes leave with two days left of the transfer window, and why would Blackburn Rovers waste their time looking at a player who is seemingly, clearly, going nowhere?

Dykes to Blackburn Rover is a very bold claim to make. Rovers though look like they could very well be in the market for a new striker this summer and Tomasson will surely want someone of a similar style to Brereton Diaz – Dykes is a different type of a striker.

Take this rumour with a hefty pinch of salt.