Birmingham City agree deal for in-form League Two star

Birmingham City have reportedly agreed a fee to sign Salford City’s in-form forward Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Birmingham City’s difficult start to the season leaves them down in 21st and with only three goals to their name, they are the second lowest scoring team in the division, ahead of only draw specialists Preston North End (1).

Some added firepower wouldn’t go amiss for John Eustace and co and now, it seems the Blues have identified Salford City star Thomas-Asante as a potential source of goals.

As per BBC Sport reporter Alex Howell, Birmingham City have agreed a fee to sign the 23-year-old from the Ammies.

💣 Understand that #Birmingham have now agreed a fee with #Salford for striker Brandon Thomas-Asante. — Alex Howell (@iamAlexHowell) August 30, 2022

Although it remains unknown how much the Blues have paid, Howell reported on Monday when Barnsley had seen a bid rejected that Thomas-Asante’s deal with Salford City includes a £300,000 buyout clause.

On this, Thomas-Asante has a 300k buyout clause and I’m told the bid was not near this figure. — Alex Howell (@iamAlexHowell) August 29, 2022

The interest in his services comes after an electric start to the season in League Two. Thomas-Asante has five goals and two assists in seven games across all competitions, picking up where he left off in the 2021/22 campaign.

A big step up…

Thomas-Asante has proven that he’s more than capable of performing at a high level in League Two. However, a move to Championship side Birmingham City would mark a big step up in competition for the versatile attacker.

At 23, he’s at a good age where he could develop and grow further though, even if he doesn’t necessarily hit the ground running straight away.

He’ll be hungry to succeed though and a move up to the Championship will provide him with the perfect chance to prove just what he’s capable of after a strong stay with Salford City.