Aston Villa duo arriving? 4 QPR transfer deals that could realistically unfold on deadline day

The transfer window shuts in just under 72 hours time, with a number of teams looking set for a frantic finale.

And QPR could be one of those teams who’ll look to do business before Thursday’s 11pm deadline.

The R’s under Michael Beale have had a decent summer transfer window so far, but after a shaky start to the campaign it seems like QPR could do with a couple more recruits.

There’s been a few QPR transfer rumours knocking about as of late and here we look at three QPR transfer deals that could unfold on deadline day this week…

Cameron Archer in…

The Aston Villa prospect looks as though he could be sent out on loan this summer, but a deal for him might come at the 11th hour with reports suggesting that Villa are keen to loan him out, providing they can bring in another attacker first.

Beale could do with someone who can run the front-line and provide some cover for Lyndon Dykes, and Archer would be a huge coup for the R’s if they can pull it off with West London Sport revealing their interest last week.

Archer though will have plenty of suitors in the Championship ahead of deadline day.

Tim Iroegbunam in…

As with Archer, Iroegbunam is said to be on the verge of sealing a temporary exit from Villa Park, with QPR among a number of Championship clubs keen.

The central midfielder is desperate for game time and he could get that at QPR, but whether he’d get as much with the R’s as he might at another Championship club remains to be seen as Beale has a fair few options in the middle.

But this one is certainly one to watch out for.

Macauley Bonne out…

West London Sport say that a striker signing ‘could pave the way’ for Bonne to seal his exit from QPR.

The striker looks to be well out-of-favour at the club, despite his impressive loan spell with Ipswich Town in League One last season.

He’s been left out of two of the last three matchday squads now and his exit will depend on who can come in, so again, this is a potential exit that might come in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

George Thomas out…

And it’s also said that Thomas could be on his way out of QPR before 11pm on Thursday.

The 25-year-old has shown glimpses of ability in the past but this season, he’s managed just one Championship outing and with the attacking midfield position well stocked at QPR, it looks set to leave Thomas in the dark this season.

A League One loan move might be a good option for the Welshman, though he could prefer a permanent exit if he sees no future at QPR.