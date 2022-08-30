‘A tough call but…’ – Sky Sports pundit David Prutton predicts Sunderland v Rotherham United

Sunderland host Rotherham United in the Championship on Wednesday night and Sky Sports’ David Prutton has issued his score prediction for the clash.

Sunderland come into this one after a dramatic few days on Wearside. At the time of writing, the Black Cats are managerless after Alex Neil left to take up the vacant post with Championship rivals Stoke City, although Tony Mowbray is being heavily linked with the post.

They put in a strong performance last time out against Norwich City but were unable to come away with anything, losing 1-0.

As for Rotherham United, they have been the surprise package for many in the early stages of the season. The Millers are undefeated after five games and picked up a comfortable 2-0 win over Birmingham City at the weekend to lift them to 5th.

Now though, ahead of the clash, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has predicted Sunderland to end Rotherham United’s unbeaten run with a 2-1 win on Wednesday night. In his predictions column, he had this to say:

“Sunderland were unfortunate to come away with nothing against Norwich on Saturday, putting in an excellent display for a side that had suffered so much unexpected upheaval following the departure of Alex Neil.

“Rotherham have been excellent so far. They are still unbeaten and look solid at the back. It’s a tough call but this could be where they come unstuck for the first time this season.”

The implications…

A win for Sunderland could lift them back into the play-offs with 6th placed Burnley only one point away. It would provide a solid position for the next boss to build on as the Black Cats prepare for life after Neil’s short but successful tenure at the Stadium of Light.

As for Rotherham United, a first defeat of the season at the hands of Sunderland would see them slip behind their opponents and likely out of the play-off spots. However, given their strong start, it would certainly be no cause for panic.

This tie has the makings of another intriguing clash in the north east.

The game kicks off at 19:45 on Wednesday night.