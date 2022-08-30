26-year-old Sheffield Wednesday ace in-demand as Championship interest emerges

Sheffield Wednesday’s George Byers has emerged as a possible target for Blackpool, a report from The Star has said.

Sheffield Wednesday’s midfield is looking strong in the early stages of the season and former Swansea City man Byers has been an important part of that.

He’s been a big hit since arriving at Hillsborough last summer, proving to be one of League One’s standout midfielders.

Now, it has been claimed that the popular central midfielder is drawing interest from the Championship.

According to a report from The Star, Blackpool have set their sights on Sheffield Wednesday star Byers. The Tangerines have already been linked with a Wednesday midfielder in the form of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and now it seems Byers is the latest to appear on their radar.

The report adds that while it remains to be seen if the interest is firmed up, it ‘seems unlikely’ that Dejphon Chansiri would consider bids for the 26-year-old ace.

One to hold onto…

The Owls’ midfield is going to be vital if they are to be successful this season and Byers will most certainly have an important role to play.

He’s already proven he can cut it in the Championship, so interest from that level comes as no surprise. But that’s also exactly why Wednesday need to hold onto him and hold on tight. He could be pivotal in their promotion bid this season and if they are successful in that, he’ll be of great importance back in the second-tier too.

Blackpool are in need of midfield reinforcements but you get the feeling they could be up against it if they end up pursuing Byers.