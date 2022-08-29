‘Will do well to take anything from this one’ – Birmingham City v Norwich City prediction: The72

Birmingham City host Norwich City in the Championship tomorrow evening.

Birmingham City welcome Norwich City to St Andrew’s tomorrow, in what is an important game for John Eustace’s side.

They started this season fairly well but they’ve since gone winless in their last four league outings, losing three of those to now find themselves in 21st place of the Championship table.

Norwich City meanwhile have shot back up the table after their sluggish start, winning their last three in the league to move up into 4th place ahead of tomorrow night.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for tomorrow’s game…

Luke Phelps

“Birmingham City looked revitalised in the opening games of this season. But they’ve quickly returned to their old ways and they now welcome a Norwich City side who’ve started to really come into form.

“I didn’t expect Norwich City to have a good start to the season. But Dean Smith has quickly turned things around at Carrow Road and they now have a chance to move to the top of the table – a chance I fully expect them to take tomorrow.

“Norwich should have far too much attacking quality for Birmingham City, who will do well to take anything from this one.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 0-1 Norwich City

James Ray

“Norwich City are finally hitting their stride and have made serious inroads on the Championship table after going winless in their first three. They should be full of confidence as they head to St. Andrew’s to face a Birmingham City side that looks in real danger.

“Eustace seemed to have them moving in a good direction in the early knockings of the season but the past few games haven’t been pretty. It doesn’t make for good reading coming into this one so I think they’ll struggle.

“If Norwich are at their best, it could be a tough one for the Blues.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 0-3 Norwich City