What is the latest on Sunderland’s managerial hunt? Mowbray, Keane, Manning and more discussed

Sunderland saw Alex Neil officially depart for Stoke City over the weekend.

Last week, everything was looking rosy at the Stadium of Light. But a chaotic few days has seen their beloved manager leave for Stoke City in what is a surprising move.

But the Black Cats won’t dwell of their misfortune for too long. The club already looks close to naming Neil’s successor and a number of names have been linked.

The latest on Sunderland’s managerial hunt…

Tony Mowbray is the name being mentioned the most. The former Blackburn Rovers boss has been out of work since leaving Ewood Park at the end of last season and reports yesterday said that he was set to take over.

Mowbray is reported to have held talks with Sunderland over the weekend, but ‘there is still much more to be done before an agreement’.

And this morning, it’s being said that Mowbray isn’t guaranteed to Sunderland position, with a few other names in contention.

One of those is Liam Manning.

Alan Nixon revealed yesterday that Manning was in the running for the job after his impressive showing with MK Dons last season, where he guided the club to a 3rd place finish in League One.

iNews say that Manning was on Sunderland’s shortlist when the club were last looking for a manager, and so too were Mick McCarthy and Neil Warnock, who are said to both be keen on a short-term role at the Stadium of Light.

Nixon also revealed that Chelsea and Belgium coach Anthony Barry is a name being considered as well.

Lastly, a report from Sunderland Echo says that former Black Cat boss Roy Keane is an unlikely option for the job as things stand.

The transfer window shuts on Thursday and that might make Sunderland’s managerial search slightly harder, depending on whether or not their next manager will want to make some quickfire deals on deadline day.

The timing of Neil’s move to Stoke City isn’t great. But the club made a smart appointment in Neil last time and so fans should be hopeful that the club can make another similar appointment this time.

Sunderland return to action v Rotherham United on Wednesday night.