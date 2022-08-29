‘Toughest challenge of the season so far’ – Watford v Middlesbrough prediction: The72

Watford welcome Middlesbrough in the Championship tomorrow evening.

Watford host Middlesbrough in tomorrow night’s televised game in the Championship, in what promises to be an exciting encounter between two sides vying for promotion to the Premier League this season.

The Hornets suffered their first league defeat of the season on Saturday, losing 3-2 at home to QPR, whereas Boro claimed their first win of the league season in a 2-1 home victory over Swansea City.

It should make for an exciting encounter at Vicarage Road tomorrow night, and a handful of The72’s writers have offered their prediction for tomorrow’s game…

Luke Phelps

“With Watford having suffered their first defeat of the season, and Boro having claimed their first win, it should make for a really intense atmosphere in tomorrow night’s game.

“It was only a matter of time before Middlesbrough got off the mark and Saturday’s win could give them some much-needed momentum. But they face a Watford side who could yet be their toughest challenge of the season so far.

“They’ve definitely improved under Edwards and despite defeat on Saturday, they managed to showcase their attacking qualities once again.

“Middlesbrough also have attacking prowess and so tomorrow’s game could see some goals – given the cagey affair I’m expecting tomorrow night though, I could see each side cancelling the other out and sharing the points.”

Score prediction: Watford 1-1 Middlesbrough

James Ray

“Despite Middlesbrough’s sluggish start to the new season, I still see this as an early clash between two serious promotion contenders.

“Boro should have gained some much-needed confidence after overcoming Swansea City at the weekend, although it won’t be easy to get a run going with Watford up next. The Hornets will be reeling after their loss and Edwards will be determined to bounce back, making for an intriguing tie at Vicarage Road.

“I feel this one could go either way but I’ll back Boro to take all three points home with them in an important win.”

Score prediction: Watford 1-2 Middlesbrough