‘They’ll definitely have the upper hand’ – Sheffield United v Reading prediction: The72

Sheffield United host Reading in the Championship tomorrow evening.

It’s the first top of the table clash of the season and whilst it’s still very early on in the campaign, there’s still plenty of excitement around this fixture.

Reading have surprised everyone with their start to the 2022/23 season, currently sitting in 1st after claiming 12 points from their opening six, whilst the Blades sit in 2nd and a point behind the Royals.

Both teams have been in fine form so far – Sheffield United are unbeaten since the opening day of the season whilst Reading have won their last three in the league, without conceding a single goal in the process.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for tomorrow’s game…

Luke Phelps

“Few expected Reading to be leading the Championship table after the first six games of the season. But Paul Ince’s side are showing a lot of capabilities after a decent summer transfer window so far.

“Sheffield United though are looking formidable. At Bramall Lane, the Blades are typically forceful and I think they’ll definitely have the upper hand tomorrow, but it’s just too hard to predict the outcome of a Reading game this season.

“I think tomorrow’s game will be a really cagey affair, with neither side wanting to fall out of the top-two despite it being so early in the season, and so I’m going to go for a score draw in this one.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Reading

James Ray

“Many would have expected Sheffield United to be in 2nd place as it stands, but no one could see this being a clash between the top two at this stage in the season.

“Reading have really sprung a surprise in the first six games and although I don’t see them maintaining this position into the business end of the season, they’re certainly going to be a tough test for the Blades.

“However, I think Heckingbottom’s side will just have too much for Ince and co. Sheffield United should find themselves top of the table after this one.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Reading