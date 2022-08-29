Swansea City target could still leave Leeds United this summer, report claims

Swansea City target Cody Drameh could end up leaving Leeds United on loan before the end of the transfer window, it has been said by Planet Swans.

Swansea City have been credited with interest in Leeds United man Drameh for much of the summer transfer window.

The youngster was a huge hit with the Swans’ rivals Cardiff City over the second half of last season. He managed three assists in 22 outings for the Bluebirds, becoming a standout player before returning to Elland Road.

However, game time has been limited in the early stages of the season. His sole first-team outing came in the Carabao Cup against Barnsley while he has remained an unused substitute in every Premier League game thus far.

Now, a new report from Planet Swans has said Swansea City have been handed late hope of a loan deal.

It is said that Leeds United’s stance has softened, meaning he is looking more likely to make a temporary exit before the window closes. The changing position could pique the Swans’ interest again as Russell Martin continues his search for another wing-back.

The perfect fit?

Drameh’s bombing runs up and down the right-hand side made him a firm favourite with Cardiff City last season and he could enjoy a similar level of success with Martin if a loan move transpires.

Cyrus Christie played a key role from the right during his time with the Swans last season and Drameh could emulate that success.

Swansea City are still without a natural right-sided wing-back, with versatile defender Joel Latibeaudiere filling in there before suffering an injury. Drameh could be the man to fill the hole, but it remains to be seen how his situation pans out over the final days of the window.