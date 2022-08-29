Sunderland given potential boost in pursuit of Premier League starlet

Sunderland may have been given new hope in their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke, with Blackburn Rovers set to sign Sepp van den Berg on loan from Liverpool.

Sunderland have been in a transfer tussle with Blackburn Rovers for van Hecke.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Ewood Park where he thoroughly impressed, and the Lancashire club wanted to bring him back.

But it looked like the Dutchman was heading to Sunderland with Football Insider claiming last week that van Hecke was set to move to the Stadium of Light on loan.

Then yesterday, Alan Nixon revealed that Blackburn were now edging ahead of Sunderland in the race to sign van Hecke, after a few days of turmoil at Sunderland which has seen manager Alex Neil leave for Stoke City.

But an emerging report from Lancashire Telegraph this morning has revealed that Blackburn Rovers are set to ‘complete’ their central defensive signings with the loan capture of Liverpool youngster van den Berg.

It comes after Rovers recently brought in Dom Hyam from Coventry City as well.

A boost for the Black Cats?

So that should theoretically mean that Rovers’ pursuit of van Hecke is off – if their search of centre-backs this summer is set to end with van den Berg – leaving van Hecke free to join Sunderland.

But whether or not Brighton will still send van Hecke to a managerless Sunderland remains to be seen, as does whether or not the Black Cats still want to bring in van Hecke with Nixon also revealing yesterday that the Seagulls want a large loan fee for the youngster.

He’d still be a solid signing for the Black Cats, and if Tony Mowbray takes charge of Sunderland then that might give Brighton more reason to send van Hecke to the club, after he shone under the guidance of Mowbray at Blackburn last season.

Up next for Sunderland is a home game v Rotherham United on Wednesday night.