‘So unconvincing’ – Wigan Athletic v West Brom prediction: The72

Wigan Athletic host West Brom at the DW Stadium on Tuesday night.

Wigan Athletic will be out for redemption after falling to a heavy defeat against Burnley last time out. The Clarets were clinical in front of goal as they smashed Leam Richardson’s side 5-1 at the weekend, leaving the Latics in 20th place.

It was only their first loss of the season, with last season’s League One title winners looking a resolute outfit until then.

West Brom make the journey to the DW Stadium in search of an upturn in form too. Steve Bruce’s Baggies occupy 15th as it stands after four draws in their opening six Championship games. Saturday saw them held by Huddersfield Town, with a Jed Wallace brace rescuing a point for Bruce and co.

Ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers have moved to make their predictions for the clash…

James Ray

“On paper, West Brom should really have enough to overcome Wigan Athletic. They possess some serious talent in their ranks and although they’ve proven to be dangerous going forward, Bruce’s defence has looked so unconvincing in the early stages of the campaign.

“If the Baggies’ attack are on their game, it could be another difficult day for the Latics. However, this has the feel of a game where they could snatch something for me.

“Richardson’s side had been pretty resolute at the back before their thrashing at the hands of Burnley, conceding only twice before then. I’m backing them to ease nerves and get back on track with a solid point here.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-1 West Brom

Luke Phelps

“I like the look of West Brom’s attack this season. They really added some quality in the summer and with Daryl Dike still to come back, I’ve got faith for the Baggies this season.

“The problem though lies at the back – West Brom are leaking in goals but a trip to Wigan Athletic could give Bruce’s side a good chance to claim a much-needed clean sheet.

“Wigan look as though they’ll struggle this season after a quiet summer transfer window, and after their 5-1 defeat v Burnley on Saturday I reckon the Latics won’t be too excited for the visit of this new-look West Brom side.

“I’m predicting a narrow West Brom win here.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 0-1 West Brom