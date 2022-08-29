Sheffield United general knowledge quiz – 10 quickfire questions on the Blades (29.08.22)

Sheffield United currently sit in 2nd place of the Championship after what’s been a strong start to the new season.

Sheffield United could yet be returning to the Premier League this season, in what is their second campaign back in the second tier.

The Blades suffered relegation from the top flight last year and almost secured an immediate return, losing out to Nottingham Forest in the play-off semi-finals.

Another promotion would add to what’s been a decent recent history for the South Yorkshire club, who were playing their football in League One just a few short seasons ago.

The Blades are an historic club, steeped in tradition and trivia, but how much do you know about the club?

Try your hand at our latest Sheffield United general knowledge quiz below, and share it with your friends!