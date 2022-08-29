Report reveals delay behind Manchester United starlet’s proposed move to Birmingham City

Birmingham City are yet to seal the loan signing of Manchester United starlet Hannibal Mejbri because the Premier League side have reportedly offered him a new contract ahead of his agreed departure.

Birmingham City have been among those linked with a move for Mejbri this summer and it had been said a temporary deal was close.

However, a move to St. Andrew’s is yet to be wrapped up and the Tunisia international remains at Old Trafford. Now though, a new report from the Manchester Evening News has revealed just why a deal is yet to come to fruition as we enter the final days of the window.

It has been revealed that Mejbri hasn’t joined the Blues yet because he has been offered a new contract by Manchester United before he makes the temporary switch to the Championship.

It is added that Mejbri has become frustrated by the delay in getting the deal done as he bids to kick on with his development this season.

The link bears fruit again…

Manchester United and Birmingham City are no strangers to one another.

The Red Devils have sent plenty of their young talents to St. Andrew’s on loan in years gone by to aid them with their development. And with Mejbri seemingly heading for Birmingham City this summer, it seems the relationship is still thriving.

Teden Mengi and Tahith Chong spent time with the Blues last season and it will be hoped 19-year-old midfielder Mejbri can prove his first-team credentials under John Eustace’s management this time around should a move go through.

Amid the delay, it will be hoped a move can be wrapped up before Thursday’s deadline.