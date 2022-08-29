Report clarifies rumours of a fresh bid for Preston North End striker Riis as Middlesbrough links rumble on

LancsLive have refuted recent claims that Preston North End striker Emil Riis is subject of a fresh transfer bid.

Reports coming out of Denmark have claimed that Preston North End’s Riis is the subject of a fresh £7.5million transfer bid.

Riis has recently been linked with a move to Championship rivals Middlesbrough, and LancsLive say it’s ‘understood’ that Chris Wilder’s side saw an offer for the 24-year-old rejected earlier in the window.

Reports of this new £7.5million offer say that it’s come from an English club.

LancsLive though say that Preston ‘have not received a fresh bid’ for Riis, contrary to this emerging report.

Riis scored 16 goals in 44 Championship outings last season but is yet to find the back of the net this time round, with manager Ryan Lowe having demoted him to the bench on a number of occasions so far this season.

Riis going nowhere?

Riis is under contract at Deepdale until 2025.

Preston have no need to sell him right now and so we shouldn’t expect him to be on the move this summer, but every player has a price and Preston could yet allow Riis to move on if a suitable bid comes in.

Whether a bid of £7.5million would be accepted remains to be seen, but reports have suggested that Preston want £10million for the Dane.

Given Preston’s struggles in front of goal so far this season though, a sale of Riis in the final days of the summer transfer window seems even more unlikely.

As for Middlesbrough, despite signing a number of new strikers this summer, they continue to be linked with names like Riis and so Wilder could yet bring in another attacker before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Preston North End travel to Coventry City on Wednesday night whilst Boro travel to Watford tomorrow night.