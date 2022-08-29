Preston North End still considering Chelsea man as possible late addition

Preston North End are maintaining their interest in Chelsea wing-back Dujon Sterling, a report from Lancs Live has said.

Preston North End’s search for a new right wing-back has been ongoing all summer.

Brad Potts has been the main man in that role in the early stages of the season and although Ryan Lowe is determined to find some cover and competition for the versatile ace, their hunt is yet to bear any fruit as we enter the final days of the summer transfer window.

One man mentioned as a target earlier this summer was Chelsea ace Dujon Sterling and now, an update on PNE’s interest has emerged.

Lancs Live states that Sterling remains a player of interest to the Lilywhites as they strive to add another wing-back to their ranks.

The 22-year-old is among the Premier League talents who have been linked over the course of the window and the Londoner is still on Preston’s radar, so it awaits to be seen if they firm up their interest before the end of the window.

A perfect fit?

Sterling operates both as a wing-back or full-back and has shown he can do both attacking and defending in loan stays away from Chelsea.

He has impressed with both Blackpool and Coventry City in seasons gone by and wouldn’t need any time to adjust to life in the Championship given that he’s already notched up 32 appearances in the division.

The signing of Sterling would give Preston another natural option at right wing-back to compete with Potts. That added competition could be helpful in getting the best out of Potts in his new role. However, regardless of whether it’s Sterling or someone else, a new right wing-back is a must for Preston before Thursday’s deadline.