Oxford United set sights on Premier League starlet, already linked with Millwall and Derby County

Oxford United are the latest side to be credited with interest in Everton youth hotshot Tom Cannon.

Oxford United have had a productive window to date, adding eight new faces to Karl Robinson’s ranks.

The loan market has been used effectively too, adding Leeds United starlet Lewis Bate and Swansea City forward Kyle Joseph to their ranks on temporary deals. Now, as per trusted reporter Alan Nixon, the U’s have their eyes on another loan signing before the window ends.

Nixon has said on his Patreon that prolific Everton starlet Cannon has emerged as a loan target for Oxford United.

Nixon reported earlier this month that both Derby County and Millwall have also shown interest in the 19-year-old striker, so it will be interesting to see if he ends up leaving Goodison Park on loan in the final days of the window.

Cannon has four goals and one assist in three Premier League 2 outings so far this season,

Overall, he has netted 14 in 42 for the Toffees’ U21s, notching an impressive 29 goals and nine assists in 42 games for the U18s too.

An area to add to?

As it stands, Oxford United have the earlier mentioned Joseph, Matty Taylor and Sam Baldock as options at the top of the pitch.

Youngster Gatlin O’Donkor has also been in and around the first-team picture, but ideally, another striker will come through the doors at the Kassam Stadium before Thursday’s deadline. Taylor is yet to hit the form of last season while Baldock is sidelined, meaning Billy Bodin partnered Joseph up front against Cheltenham Town at the weekend.

Cannon looks to be a promising striker and could benefit from regular game time, so he could be one for U’s fans to keep an eye out for.