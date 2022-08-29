Out of favour Fulham man wanted by three Championship clubs

Fulham left-back Joe Bryan is drawing interest from the Championship, with three second-tier sides said to be in talks over a deal for the out of favour ace.

Championship clubs have until September 1st to finalise their summer transfer business.

Many have been proactive in getting as much of their recruitment done before the end of the window but there are many that are still in the market for further additions heading into the final days of the window. Now, it has emerged that Fulham man Bryan is the subject of second-tier transfer interest.

Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 28.08.22, 23:13) have reported that three Championship clubs are in talks to sign the left-back.

None of the three sides are mentioned, but it seems as though Bryan is among those who could leave Fulham this summer. He’s yet to make a Premier League appearance for Marco Silva’s side this season, with his only outing coming in the Carabao Cup against Crawley Town.

The perfect target?

Given Bryan’s experience in the Championship, he could be the ideal addition for a club in the market for a new left-back.

As well as notching up 44 Premier League appearances, Bristol-born Bryan is just one shy of 200 appearances in the Championship. In that time, the 28-year-old has managed 10 goals and 25 assists, impressing as a left-back and left wing-back while with Fulham and Bristol City.

He doesn’t look to be in Silva’s plans at Craven Cottage, so that could help those keen strike a deal.

It remains to be seen just who is interested in Bryan, but it’s safe to say he could be a solid addition before the window ends.