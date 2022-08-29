Middlesbrough manager issues injury update on Zack Steffen

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has given an update on the fitness of goalkeeper Zack Steffen to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough have started the season with mixed fortunes, winning just one of their opening six games. Their only victory so far came at the weekend against Swansea City but they had to do that without the help of their first choice goalkeeper.

Manchester City loanee Steffen had played all five games in the league until the clash with the Swans and was kept out with a knee injury that he picked up in training. Fellow new signing Liam Roberts deputised between the sticks in the United States international’s absence and impressed in his league debut.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Wilder gave an update on Steffen’s injury, stating he is hopeful the player can be back in contention for their midweek trip to Watford.

“We’re hopeful that he’ll be available to play on Tuesday night,” he said.

“But, I’ve got to say, I thought Liam’s debut was really good and he can be really pleased with his contribution.”

Middlesbrough travel to Vicarage Road and will be looking to match their points tally from the weekend by getting their first away win of the campaign. Wilder states he is hopeful Steffen will be fit and available, but if not, Roberts is likely to be selected again in goal.

Although Wilder’s comments aren’t definitive and he can’t necessarily give a return date, for him to state that both he and the club are hopeful Steffen will be available to play against Watford tomorrow is a positive update.

He is the club’s first choice and so they will be hoping to injury isn’t worse than they first feared. To miss just one game would be a huge bonus for Boro, especially given how solid he has been in his first five outings so far.

But Roberts showed his worth against Swansea City when called upon, and so if Steffen remains sidelined they have more than a capable back-up to step in for their midweek clash.