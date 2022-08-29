Middlesbrough-linked midfielder set for Serie A move, says Fabrizio Romano

Middlesbrough-linked Ethan Ampadu is closing in on a move to Italian side Spezia, says Fabrizio Romano.

Ampadu has recently been linked with a loan move to Middlesbrough.

The Chelsea and Wales midfielder is said to be a target of Chris Wilder’s who had him on loan at Sheffield United previously.

Wilder said earlier in the summer that he’s keen on signing a ‘number four’ and a ‘number five’, suggesting that he’s keen on signing a defensive midfielder after a busy summer so far.

But Ampadu now looks set to join Serie A side Spezia, with Romano revealing the news on Twitter yesterday:

Spezia are set to sign Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea, been told deal is now progressing to signing stage. More details on deal structure to follow. ⚪️ #CFC Ampadu has agreed personal terms and full agreement between clubs in place. pic.twitter.com/xupCCygZgF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2022

Boro have brought in 10 new players so far this summer. But Wilder’s side have started the new season slowly, having only claimed their first win of the campaign over the weekend – they currently sit in 18th place of the Championship table.

The transfer deadline shuts on Thursday night and if Middlesbrough are still keen on signing a defensive midfielder, they’ll have to move on from Ampadu, who looks close to join Spezia.

The final days of the window…

Despite making a number of signings, there still seems to be a number of areas in this Middlesbrough side that need strengthening.

A name like Ampadu in the middle of the park is one – Wilder has a few options in the middle of the pitch, but with Paddy McNair playing at centre-back over the weekend it left the Boro boss without a more defensive-minded midfielder to actually play in midfield.

There’s still time to bring someone in and expect the club to have a shortlist of players who they’ll make moves for in the final days of this summer transfer window.

Up next for Middlesbrough is a trip to Watford tomorrow night.