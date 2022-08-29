Middlesbrough in talks to sign Brentford man on loan

Middlesbrough are in talks to sign Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka on a season-long loan, according to Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas.

Middlesbrough have allowed midfielders Marcus Tavernier and Martin Payero to depart the club this summer, whilst last season’s loanee James-Lea Siliki returned to his parent club.

During the window so far they have brought in just one midfielder to replace the outgoing trio, with Alex Mowatt signing from fellow Championship side West Brom. Manager Chris Wilder is now ready to address this problem position with the acquisition of Brentford’s Onyeka, according to Thomas.

Having signed from Danish side Midtjylland last summer, the 24-year-old has gone on to make 21 appearance in the Premier League for the Bees. However, he finds himself down the pecking order, playing for just 10 minutes this term.

Boro have now entered into talks with the player ahead of a proposed season-long loan deal, as the Teessiders look to get the player signed ahead of the transfer deadline later this week.

A huge coup for Boro…

Middlesbrough are lacking in midfield as things stand. Wilder has preferred to play with four central-midfielders, but there are only five names at his disposal, one of which is Paddy McNair who the Boro boss prefers to play in the back three. Therefore the signing of Onyeka would give more competition for places.

He would come in to compete with Jonny Howson at the base of the midfield diamond and gives the 34-year-old an opportunity to be rested or rotated, which is definitely well-needed at this stage in the veteran’s career.

Onyeka brings plenty of experience with him having played in the top flight in Denmark with Midtjylland, in the Premier League with Brentford and he has also made seven appearances for the Nigerian national team.

He provides something different to what is already at the Riverside and would come in as someone who can push for a starting berth immediately. He would certainly be a huge coup for Boro if they can get a deal over the line.