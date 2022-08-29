Manchester United’s latest stance on Amad Diallo revealed with Blackpool and Sunderland still being linked

Manchester United are ‘hoping’ to send Amad Diallo out on loan upon their signing of Antony from Ajax, reports Manchester Evening News, with Blackpool and Sunderland both keen.

An emerging report from Manchester Evening News has revealed that Manchester United are hoping to send Diallo, 20, out on loan when they sign Antony from Ajax, with the Brazilian set for a medical at Old Trafford.

And their report reveals that United have received ‘numerous enquiries’ regarding the Ivorian, with a handful of teams having been linked including Besiktas, Nice and Anderlecht.

But a ‘move to the second tier might appeal most’ to Manchester United, says Manchester Evening News, with a ‘number of Championship sides’ having shown an interest in Diallo.

As things stand, only Blackpool and Sunderland have been linked with a loan move for Diallo.

Sunderland are currently without a manager after seeing Alex Neil leave for Stoke City, whilst Blackpool look as though they could be in the market for a new attacker with Josh Bowler continuing to be linked with a move to Nottingham Forest.

The race for Diallo…

Only Blackpool and Sunderland have been mentioned so far, but there’s more teams in the second tier looking at Diallo.

It seems like Antony’s move to Manchester United is imminent and so Diallo’s temporary exit from the club could be likewise, but there’s very little time between now and Thursday’s transfer deadline.

A potential Championship loan move will no doubt come about close to, or on deadline day, and he could yet end up at a team who’s not yet been mentioned alongside him.

For both Blackpool and Sunderland, Diallo would be a really keen loan signing, but it seems like the latter have bigger issues to sort in the coming days, which could hand a boost to Blackpool and the other teams interested.