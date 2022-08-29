Liverpool plotting shock move for Sheffield United man ahead of deadline day, report reveals

Liverpool are plotting a ‘shock swoop’ for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, reports Daily Mail.

Liverpool have been linked with Berge, 24, for a while now.

The Norwegian international has impressed since his January 2020 arrival and despite struggling with injury, he’s been linked with a host of clubs since his move to South Yorkshire.

Liverpool’s interest was reignited earlier in the summer with reports claiming that Jurgen Klopp was still monitoring the midfielder’s situation at Bramall Lane, as his injury list at Anfield continues to grow.

1 of 10 Before promotion in 2017, how many seasons did Sheffield United spend in League One? 3 4 5 6

And now, an emerging report from Daily Mail says that the Reds manager is plotting a late move for Berge this summer.

Daily Mail note that Liverpool will have to meet Berge’s £35million release clause to bring him in this summer, but reports have suggested that Sheffield United could be tempted into selling if they can recoup most of the £22million they paid for him in 2020.

A potentially damning blow for the Blades…

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has made it clear that he wants to keep Berge at the club for this season.

His side have started strongly, currently sitting in 2nd place of the Championship table after the opening six games, and having Berge around for this campaign would greatly help their promotion push.

But selling him could put a huge dent in their promotion credentials – Berge is a key player and his quality in the Championship is evident, but Sheffield United might choose to cash in while they can.

The Blades spent a lot of money during their two-year Premier League stay under Chris Wilder, and a lot of that money was poorly spent.

It’d make sense that the club would now be trying to regather some of that cash and a sale of Berge would help to do just that.

A move to Liverpool would of course be too good for Berge to turn down, but whether or not the Reds will fork out enough cash to bring him in remains to be seen.