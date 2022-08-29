Jon Dahl Tomasson’s stance over Blackburn Rovers midfielder’s immediate future revealed

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has said 18-year-old midfielder Adam Wharton will be remaining in his plans for the first-team and will not be leaving on loan before the window ends.

Blackburn Rovers manager Tomasson took the chance to cast his eyes over a host of young players during pre-season.

Midfielder Wharton, younger brother of centre-back Scott Wharton, was among those to catch the eye. The 18-year-old impressed alongside the likes of Jake Garrett, Ash Phillips and Sam Barnes and made his Championship debut against Stoke City at the weekend.

The possibility of loan exits at Ewood Park have been floated as we enter the final days of the window. However, Wharton is not one who will be heading elsewhere.

As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers boss Tomasson made it clear that Wharton will be part of his first-team plans moving forward. Here’s what he had to say on the youngster:

“He’ll be staying. He wants more.

“He’s a good player, I’m not afraid to use young players.

“He still needs to learn, but he wants to learn and it’s great for the Academy to get a new player into the first-team in that way, so they have done a good job. Adam has been working hard from the beginning when I arrived but he has quality for sure.”

Another academy talent enters the first-team fray…

Blackburn Rovers have seen a number of youth starlets make their way into the senior side in recent seasons.

Club captain Lewis Travis is an academy graduate, as is earlier mentioned defensive star Scott Wharton and midfielder John Buckley. The now-departed Ryan Nyambe was a regular after making his way though the youth ranks too, while the likes of Joe Rankin-Costello, Hayden Carter and Dan Butterworth have also tasted first-team action.

It seems Tomasson is keen on working with academy players too, with Wharton among those eyed as future first-team stars.

His outing against Stoke City certainly makes for good reading and it will be hoped he can continue in this vein moving forward as Tomasson makes it clear he will not be heading out on loan.