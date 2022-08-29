‘He could be the difference-maker’ – QPR v Hull City prediction: The72

QPR welcome Hull City in the Championship tomorrow evening.

QPR see Hull City make the trip down to west London tomorrow evening, in what will be another tough outing for both sides.

The Tigers have started this season well, claiming 11 points from their opening six league fixtures and sitting in 3rd place of the table ahead of tomorrow night.

Michael Beale’s QPR meanwhile have claimed eight points from their opening six fixtures, with Saturday’s 3-2 win at Watford instilling some much-needed optimism after a shaky start.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for tomorrow’s fixture…

Luke Phelps

“QPR look as though they turned a corner on Saturday. Their best players are reaching full-fitness and after a turbulent start to life under Beale, the players and the tactics look like they’re coming together.

“But Hull City are the surprise package so far this season. They’ve recruited really well this summer and have made a strong start, getting back to winning ways on Saturday after a 5-2 defeat at West Brom previously.

“Tomorrow’s game should be a really exciting one and I can’t pick a winner here – both teams can score goals but both can ship them in too, so I’m going to predict a high-scoring draw.”

Score prediction: QPR 2-2 Hull City

James Ray

“This is a really tough one to call but I feel the fans could be in for an exciting clash.

“Hull City have seen 20 goals in their six games so far while QPR have seen 18, so you’d expect this one to be a high-scoring one. Oscar Estupinan is in firing form for the Tigers and although the R’s have shown their own attacking potency, I think he could be the difference-maker for Hull City in this one.

“It’s got the makings of an entertaining tie, and I think Arveladze’s side might just nick all three points.”

Score prediction: QPR 2-3 Hull City