Derby County showing surprise late interest in Sheffield Wednesday ace

Derby County are among the sides showing late interest in Sheffield Wednesday’s Lee Gregory, The Star has said.

Derby County have built a formidable squad over this summer after finally being freed to bring in players.

Liam Rosenior has his revamped side sitting in 6th place after six games. However, the Rams have struggled in front of goal. With only five goals in their six outings, they are among the lower-scoring sides in the division, preventing them from really making inroads on the automatic promotion spots.

Now though, as per The Star, they have identified Sheffield Wednesday hitman Gregory as a solution to their problems.

It is claimed that Derby County are among the sides interested in the 34-year-old as deadline day moves closer.

The report does stress that the Owls are unlikely to sanction an exit and Gregory is more than happy at Hillsborough. However, Derby County could look to test their resolve as they bid to bolster their attacking ranks in the final stages of the window.

The answer to the Rams’ problems?

To keep up with those at the top of the table, Derby County will need to start scoring more goals.

They have players in their ranks that have proven to be goalscoring threats before and with David McGoldrick up and running, it will be hoped he can start to find the net on a regular basis. However, all of their goals have been scored by different players so far, so a proper talisman at the top of the pitch wouldn’t go amiss.

Gregory could be just that. He managed 17 goals and six assists for his hometown club last season but it awaits to be seen if Derby County can tempt both the striker and Sheffield Wednesday into a late deal.