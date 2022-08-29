Championship boss reveals position on rumoured interest in Sheffield Wednesday talent

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s links with Bristol City have been played down by Robins’ boss Nigel Pearson.

Sheffield Wednesday man Dele-Bashiru has been at the centre of some transfer speculation over the course of this summer.

Blackpool were first said to be interested in the German-born talent before links emerged to Bristol City. However, a move hasn’t transpired as of yet as the former Manchester City youngster starts the season well. He’s managed three goals and two assists in four games across all competitions though he hasn’t featured in League One since August 13th and is currently out with a hamstring problem.

Now, amid Bristol City’s links to Dele-Bashiru, Robins boss Pearson has commented on the reports.

As quoted by Bristol Live, Pearson played down the links with Sheffield Wednesday’s emerging star, joking about the possibility of former Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson’s agent getting involved. He said:

“I’ve never lodged an interest in that so I don’t know where that has come from.

“Maybe it’s Tyreeq’s agent getting busy.”

One to hold onto…

Dele-Bashiru, although absent at the moment, has proven how valuable he could be for Darren Moore’s Owls this season.

At 21, he’s only got time to get better too, hench why there has been interest in his services this summer. It seems Bristol City aren’t among those looking at the Sheffield Wednesday man though, which will only come as good news to those at Hillsborough.

Dele-Bashiru could have an important role to play moving forward and given his room to develop, he could be one that lands the Owls a significant fee in the future. Securing a new deal should be considered a priority once the transfer window comes to a close given that his current contract only runs until the end of the season.

It remains to be seen if Wednesday’s resolve is tested in the closing stages of the window, but the Robins are seemingly not in the chase.