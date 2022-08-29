‘Can’t see them having enough’ – Burnley v Millwall prediction: The72

Burnley host Millwall at Turf Moor in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Burnley come into this tie having brought an end to their run of four league games without a win.

Vincent Kompany’s side produced a masterful attacking display to defeat Wigan Athletic away from home. From only eight shots, the Clarets cruised to a 5-1 victory to lift them back into 6th place after six games. They are now tied with Bristol City as the division’s top scorers on 11 goals so far.

Millwall make the journey to Lancashire in search of their first win in three. Gary Rowett’s side have lost back-to-back games against Norwich City and Reading, failing to score in both. The Lions are 16th now, though they have proven before they can be tough opponents both home and away.

Ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“Burnley and Millwall come into this game at opposite ends of the spectrum. Only two points separate them, but their respective attacks are in opposing form.

“When on their game, Kompany’s Clarets could prove to be a real problem for them best sides in this division and they’ll see this as a good chance to pick up another three points. Rowett’s Millwall will be no walkover but I can’t see them having enough to take all three points back to The Den.

“This is a great chance for Kompany to pick up his first back-to-back league wins and I’m backing him to do just that.”

Score prediction: Burnley 2-0 Millwall

Luke Phelps

“Millwall look a bit inconsistent this season. I still think they’ll have a strong season and potentially finish inside the top-six, but they need to get a run of wins on the board.

“The same can be said of Burnley as well. They’ve put in some indifferent displays so far this season but in their last two outings, they look like they’ve started to click under Kompany.

“The Clarets showcased their attacking prowess on Saturday – they’ve got players who can score goals right across the pitch and I think they’ll just get better and better as the season goes on.

“With the home advantage tomorrow night and the momentum from Saturday’s win, I can see Burnley edging this one.”

Score prediction: Burnley 2-1 Millwall