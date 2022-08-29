Burnley general knowledge quiz – 10 quickfire questions on the Clarets (29.08.22)

After a six-year stay in the Premier League, Burnley are back in the Championship.

But not all is lost. Burnley under Vincent Kompany have a new-look squad and a new outlook as they vie for a return to the top flight, with the Clarets looking to usher themselves into the more contemporary category.

So far this season, Burnley have taken nine points from their opening six games to find themselves in 6th place of the Championship table, with the Clarets putting five past Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Things are certainly starting to look up for Burnley, and Kompany will be hoping to write his name into the illustrious history books at Turf Moor.

The club has enjoyed a fruitful recent history following many years of playing in the lower echelons of the English football system.

But how much can you remember about the club’s past and present?

Try your hand at our latest Burnley general knowledge quiz below!