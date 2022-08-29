Burnley alongside L1 clubs in eyeing 20-year-old striker who could be sold this summer

Burnley are among the sides keen on Aston Villa youngster Caleb Chukwuemeka, a report from the Daily Mail has said.

Burnley’s hunt for attacking reinforcements has been well documented over the course of the summer transfer window.

A whole host of names from far and wide have been linked with the Clarets. However, despite their fruitful window to date, a new striker signing has eluded them thus far. Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes remain the only out-and-out strikers on the books at Turf Moor.

Now, in a new report from the Daily Mail, Aston Villa talent Chukwuemeka is the latest striker to be linked with Burnley.

It is claimed the Villans are ready to cash in on the 20-year-old striker just a year after he signed from Northampton Town.

Chukwuemeka notched up seven goals and eight assists in 12 appearances for Villa’s U23s in the first half of the campaign but a loan stint with Livingston failed to bear fruit, playing 10 games without managing a goal contribution.

There is rival interest in his services though. League One clubs are said to be alongside Burnley, as are Borussia Dortmund’s second-string side and Go Ahead Eagles.

One for the future…

Although Chukwuemeka’s stint with Livingston failed to inspire, he looks a player with a bright future in the game.

The Austrian-born youngster would be a good alternative to the likes of Rodriguez and Barnes and could be a player Vincent Kompany can really develop at Turf Moor. He’s shown a willingness to recruit talented players for the long-term, and Chukwuemeka would certainly fit that profile.

It remains to be seen if a move materialises and there’s competition for his signature, but the Aston Villa talent could be a shrewd signing for Burnley.