Blackburn Rovers set to announce the loan capture of Liverpool man

Blackburn Rovers are ‘set to announce’ the loan signing of Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg, reports Lancashire Telegraph.

Jon Dahl Tomasson has been forced to wait until later in the summer window to bolster his defensive ranks but with Dom Hyam now through the door, and van den Berg set to follow, the Dane now has a much more balance squad.

Van den Berg spent last season on loan with Rovers’ nearby neighbours Preston North End where he featured in 45 of their 46 Championship fixtures.

Having returned to Liverpool for pre-season, the Dutchman has been named on the bench for each of Liverpool’s last four league outings with Jurgen Klopp having had to deal with a number of injuries in defence this season.

But after an anxious wait it seems like the Reds have now given van den Berg the green light to leave, and he’ll become a really solid loan signing for Rovers who’ve lost their last three in the league now.

On the mend…

Rovers made a perfect start to the new season under Tomasson. They won their opening three games of the season but they’ve since lost their last three – all without scoring.

Whilst Ben Brereton Diaz is still at the club, Rovers have a strong attack, but defensively they’ve come apart in the last few games.

The signing of Hyam though and the seemingly imminent signing of van den Berg will really help to shore up Rovers’ back-line and allow them to play that free-flowing football that Tomasson wants them to play.

Van den Berg is a really modern centre-back in that he can travel forwards with the ball, start attacks and so on – he’s a strong signing for the club and he should develop even more with another season on loan in the Championship.

Up next for Blackburn Rovers is a trip to Blackpool in the Championship on Wednesday night.