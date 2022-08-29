Blackburn Rovers general knowledge quiz – 10 quickfire questions on Rovers (29.08.22)

Blackburn Rovers are embarking on a new era after Jon Dahl Tomasson took over from Tony Mowbray this summer.

Blackburn Rovers have seen a summer of change, looking to push on and build on the foundations Mowbray built.

A director of football is in place in the form of Gregg Broughton and some eye-catching additions have been made in the summer transfer window as they bid to kick on and place themselves among the Championship’s elite.

At the time of writing, Rovers are on a three-game losing streak. It comes after they won the first three games of the 2022/23 season, leaving them sat in 8th after six games.

More additions are needed to ease the nerves, but Blackburn Rovers look to be heading in the right direction with Tomasson in charge. He will be hoping to add to their rich history in his tenure.

But how much can you remember about the club’s past and present?

Try your hand at our latest Blackburn Rovers general knowledge quiz below!