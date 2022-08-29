Barnsley keen on 7-goal/assist striker, several Championship sides also circling

Barnsley are among the sides keen on Salford City talisman Brandon Thomas-Asante, Sky Sports has reported.

Salford City striker Thomas-Asante has started the new season exactly where he finished off the last one.

The 23-year-old has already notched up five goals and two assists in seven outings across all competitions. His strong form comes after netting 13 goals last season, also chipping in with four assists. Now, it has been said that his form has not gone unnoticed.

Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 28.08.22, 15:33) have reported that League One side Barnsley are now in for Thomas-Asante.

Talks are said to be taking place an on offer has been made, it is added. However, it remains to be seen what Salford City’s position on the bid is as they look to face a late fight to hold onto their standout star.

‘Several’ Championship sides are also said to be keeping tabs on Thomas-Asante after his strong start to the new season.

Ready for a new challenge?

Thomas-Asante was a key player for the Ammies last season and his strong start to the new campaign could be a sign of things to come.

The Milton Keynes-born talent is cementing himself as one of League Two’s standout attackers and with interest growing from elsewhere, it may not be long before we see him take on a new challenge away from the Peninsula Stadium.

That said though, Salford will surely be keen to hold onto the versatile forward in a bid to aid their own promotion push. The club have long been targeting promotion from League Two and losing Thomas-Asante this late in the window would be a significant blow.

His deal runs out at the end of this season and with Barnsley keen, this could be one to watch in the latter stages of the window.