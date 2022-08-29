22-year-old Blackburn Rovers ace expected to make loan exit

Blackburn Rovers forward Dan Butterworth is expected to leave on loan before the deadline, the Lancashire Telegraph has said.

Blackburn Rovers forward Butterworth was in and around the club’s first-team over the first half of last season.

The 22-year-old featured 12 times for Rovers across all competitions before linking up with Fleetwood Town on loan in January. He managed one goal in 12 outings for the Cod Army but since Jon Dahl Tomasson’s arrival, Butterworth is yet to make a matchday squad.

Now, as the September 1st deadline closes in, Blackburn Rovers’ position on a potential loan exit has emerged.

The Lancashire Telegraph reports that Butterworth is expected to leave the Championship club on loan to pick up regular game time elsewhere. Loan exits are being carefully considered by Rovers to ensure their players get the right moves, but it seems Butterworth is likely to head out before the window closes on Thursday.

An important season for Butterworth?

As it stands, Butterworth’s Blackburn Rovers contract runs out at the end of this season.

It remains unknown what the Lancashire outfit’s long-term plans for the striker are. Some clubs look to tie players down to new deals before sending them out on loan, and if Rovers are planning on keeping Butterworth for years to come then they should probably look to do that given his current deal runs out in 2023.

However, if he isn’t handed a new contract, it could prove to be an important loan for Butterworth.

He’s been prolific in Rovers’ academy but he’s yet to open his account for the first-team. A strong loan could prove he’s deserving of another chance in the senior side but if not, Blackburn Rovers could have a decision to make on his future next summer.