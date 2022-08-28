Reporter offers new insight into Sepp van den Berg’s Liverpool situation with Blackburn Rovers waiting on decision

Lancashire Telegraph’s Rich Sharpe writes that ‘there is a growing feeling’ Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg will be allowed to leave on loan before this Thursday’s transfer deadline, with Blackburn Rovers ‘poised’.

Van den Berg looked set for another season out on loan after his impressive spell with Preston North End in the Championship last season.

The likes of Burnley and Blackburn Rovers have been linked, with the latter having seemingly been in front for the duration of those transfer links.

But injuries at Anfield meant that van den Berg became a part of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans.

A report from GOAL then revealed that one of van den Berg or Nat Phillips would be allowed to leave Liverpool before the end of the summer transfer window.

Now though, Sharpe writes for Lancashire Telegraph:

“Given the fact that Nat Phillips was back in the Liverpool squad after a one-match absence, there is a growing feeling that van den Berg will now be freed up to move out on loan before Thursday’s 11pm deadline, with Rovers poised.”

Phillips started the Premier League game v Crystal Palace earlier in the month and has been named on the bench for the last two, whilst van den Berg has been an unused substitute in Liverpool’s last four outings.

Interestingly, Sharpe also reveals in the same report that Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers have had an agreement in place regarding van den Berg ‘for a couple of weeks’.