Nottingham Forest set to table fresh £3m bid for Championship starlet, but Reds still short of club’s valuation

Nottingham Forest are set to increase their offer for Blackpool’s Josh Bowler to £3million, but the Seasiders are holding out for £4million, says Alan Nixon.

Nottingham Forest have been chasing a deal for Blackpool winger Bowler throughout 2022.

Nixon revealed earlier this week that Blackpool had rejected Forest’s latest £2.5million offer for the ex-Everton man, but Steve Cooper’s side are set to increase their offer.

Nixon is now saying that Forest are set to increase their offer to £3million, but that it still falls short of Blackpool’s £4million valuation.

The 23-year-old has featured in all six of Blackpool’s opening Championship fixtures and has scored twice.

Michael Appleton’s side have had a solid start to the new season, drawing their last two league outings 3-3 to find themselves in 13th place of the Championship table.

And Bowler looks to have bettered himself from last season too, but his potential departure before next week’s transfer deadline would be a real setback for the Seasiders.

Down to Forest…

With Blackpool’s valuation set, it’s now down to Nottingham Forest to put an offer on the table.

But it seems like the Reds aren’t ready to cough up £4million for Bowler with Nixon now revealing that the club are set tot able only £3million, and given Forest’s heavy spending this summer, whether or not they’ll fork out a further £4million remains to be seen.

Blackpool could certainly do with having Bowler around this summer. Given the fact that his contract is out next summer though, it puts the club in a bit of a difficult situation, as it seems unlikely Bowler would want to renew his stay given his current Premier League links.

Up next for Blackpool is a home game v Blackburn Rovers in midweek.