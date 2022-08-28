Ex-West Brom man Matheus Pereira linked with Premier League return after just one year with Al-Hilal

Ex-West Brom talisman Matheus Pereira is being linked with a potential Premier League return.

The Brazilian was a man in-demand last year.

Following his impressive 2020/21 campaign in the Premier League and the Baggies’ relegation the same season, Pereira was being linked with a host of clubs around Europe.

But he surprised everyone by opting for a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

Last season, Pereira featured 21 times in the league, scoring twice and assisting 11 times. Now though, The Sunday Mirror (28.08.22, via HITC) say that both Everton and Leicester Cit are keen on the 26-year-old.

There’s no reports online which suggest that West Brom inserted a sell-on fee when Pereira joined Al-Hilal last year. But Express & Star said that the Saudi side were paying his transfer fee over a four-year period, which could indicate that a sell-on fee was not part of the deal.

A bitter return…

West Brom fans were left frustrated when Pereira left last year, with that frustration heightened by the Brazilian opting for a move to Saudi Arabia.

And now with the midfielder being linked with a potential return to England, it’ll surely leave Baggies fans with a bitter taste.

But the club has since moved on – Steve Bruce has brought in both John Swift and Jed Wallace this summer, with the latter getting his first goals for the club in yesterday’s 2-2 draw at Huddersfield Town.

West Brom look to have their creative spark back which was absent last season, following the departure of Pereira that is, but results need to pick up soon if the Baggies are to challenge for promotion this season.

Up next for Bruce’s side is a trip to Wigan Athletic in midweek.