Blackburn Rovers edging ahead of Sunderland in race to sign 22-year-old

Alan Nixon says that Brighton & Hove Albion want a ‘big loan fee’ for Jan Paul van Hecke, with Blackburn Rovers now moving ahead of Sunderland in the race to sign the Dutchman.

Van Hecke, 22, has been heavily linked with a loan move to Sunderland over the past week or so.

Football Insider claimed earlier this week that Sunderland had won the race to sign van Hecke, but Nixon has now revealed on his Patreon account that Blackburn Rovers are edging ahead of the Black Cats in this transfer pursuit.

It comes amid a bit of turmoil at the Stadium of Light, with manager Alex Neil looking set to take over at Stoke City.

Nixon also says that Brighton want a lofty loan fee for van Hecke.

Van Hecke featured 31 times in the Championship whilst on loan with Blackburn Rovers last season, eventually being named as the club’s Player of the Year.

The answer to Rovers’ problems?

Blackburn Rovers have needed a new centre-back all summer. Jon Dahl Tomasson looked keen on Ben Davies before his move to Rangers, and then links to van Hecke emerged.

And it looked like he was heading to Sunderland but for a turn of events – the managerial situation at the Stadium of Light may well have played a part in Rovers’ reemergence in the race to sign van Hecke, in what will be a blow for the Black Cats.

But for Rovers, the potential return of van Hecke will be a huge boost. He won over the fans last season for his commanding performances in defence and that kind of presence certainly looks to be needed after three-straight defeats for Blackburn in the Championship.

The transfer deadline shuts next week and Rovers could yet be a busy team before it does so.