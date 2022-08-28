Alex Neil agrees Stoke City switch with his Sunderland replacement revealed

An emerging report from Daily Mail has revealed that Sunderland manager Alex Neil has agreed to take charge of Stoke City, and that Tony Mowbray will replace him at the Stadium of Light.

Neil was at Ewood Park yesterday to watch Stoke City claim a 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers.

The Scot has been heavily linked with the Potters vacancy after they sacked Michael O’Neill earlier this week, with Sunderland having given Stoke City permission to speak with their manager.

And in what many see as a surprising move, Daily Mail now say that Neil has agreed to take over at Stoke City, with ex-Rovers boss Mowbray set to take control of Sunderland.

Mowbray spent five years in charge of Blackburn between 2017 and 2022, guiding the club to promotion from League One in 2018 and then to an impressive 8th place finish in the Championship last time round.

Sunderland’s loss, Stoke’s gain…

In Neil, Stoke are getting a tactically-capable manager. Whenever he’s spoken at Sunderland he’s showed that he has a vast footballing knowledge, and he’s been able to put that into play by guiding Sunderland to promotion and then a solid start to this season.

But there’s obviously something not right at the Stadium of Light, as Neil leaving to join Stoke City is a bizarre turn of events.

But for the Potters, they can now start building for the long-term. O’Neill managed to stabilise the club after a turbulent few years and he leaves behind him some more sustainable foundations for Neil to now build upon.

It looks like an announcement is imminent, with Stoke City next in action against Swansea City in midweek.