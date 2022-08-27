West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Huddersfield Town this afternoon

West Brom travel to Huddersfield Town in the Championship on this afternoon.

West Brom make the trip up to Yorkshire to face Huddersfield Town later today, with Steve Bruce’s side looking for a second successive win in the Championship.

The Baggies claimed their first three points of the season last weekend when they thumped Hull City 5-2 at The Hawthorns.

Huddersfield meanwhile have started poorly – they sit in 22nd and have taken three points from their opening five, compared to West Brom who sit in 14th on six points.

West Brom team news

West Brom don’t have too many injuries as it stands.

Daryl Dike is the big injury concern – the striker suffered a tear to his thigh muscle earlier in the month, and faces another month-and-a-half on the sidelines.

Kean Bryan meanwhile remains a long-term absentee after sustaining an ACL injury last season.

Predicted XI

Button (GK)

Townsend

Ajayi

O’Shea

Furlong

Yokuslu

Molumby

Diangana

Swift

Wallace

Grant

Bruce changed nearly his entire starting XI for the Derby County clash in midweek, and so he should have a fully-fit side to face Huddersfield Town.

And given the Baggies’ rampant performance v Hull City, expect Bruce to name an unchanged side.

West Brom’s attack has really been bolstered by the additions of John Swift and Jed Wallace, with the pair’s arrival seemingly bringing the best out of Grady Diangana who impressed against Hull.

Elsewhere, the back-four should remain unchanged and Dara O’Shea should lead the Baggies out once again, after taking the captain’s armband for the win over Hull City.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm.