Swansea City team news and predicted XI to face Middlesbrough this afternoon

Swansea City make the trip up to Middlesbrough later today, where Russell Martin’s side will look for just their second win of the season so far.

The Swans sit in 20th place of the table as things stand, with Middlesbrough in 23rd – Chris Wilder’s side are yet to win in the league this season.

Swansea City team news

Swansea City have a couple of injured players as things stands.

Liam Walsh remains a long-term absentee for the Swans after sustaining an ACL injury in pre-season.

Jamie Paterson is yet to feature since the defeat v Blackburn Rovers earlier in the month, and Martin provided an update on the attacker’s fitness ahead of today’s clash.

He told the club:

“With Pato, we are hopeful he will be available but if it’s not this Saturday, he will be at Stoke on Wednesday.”

Martin also revealed that defender Kyle Naughton ‘fine’ after starting on the bench last time out v Luton Town with an ankle issue.

Predicted XI

Fisher (GK)

Sorinola

Cabango

Darling

Naughton

Manning

Grimes

Allen

Ntcham

Piroe

Obafemi

Last time out v Luton, Swansea managed to have 75% of possession and record 14 attempt on goal.

Despite losing by two goals, the Swans put in a half-decent display and so Martin may not see the need to make loads of changes today.

With Naughton fit again, he could come back into the staring line up to offer his experience, perhaps in place of Nathan Wood.

Elsewhere, expect an unchanged line up.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm at the Riverside Stadium.