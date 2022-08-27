QPR team news and predicted XI to face Watford this afternoon

QPR travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford in the Championship this afternoon.

QPR make the relatively short journey to Watford this weekend, with the R’s looking to halt a run of four games without a win in all competitions.

Michael Beale’s side go into this game in 17th place of the table. Watford meanwhile sit in 2nd and look good so far under their own new manager, Rob Edwards.

QPR team news

QPR have a few injuries to contend with at the moment.

Both Luke Amos and Jake Clarke-Salter have been ruled out until September ‘at the earliest’, whilst summer signing Taylor Richards has been ruled out until October with a thigh injury.

In a positive bit of injury news, Beale said after last weekend’s game v Rotherham United that Chris Willock and Tyler Roberts should both be fit enough to last 90 minutes by this weekend.

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Paal

Dunne

Dickie

Laird

Dozzell

Field

Chair

Roberts

Willock

Dykes

Beale looked as though he named QPR’s strongest possible XI against Rotherham United last time out. A few names are still working their way back to full fitness but expect a largely unchanged side at Watford, barring any fresh injury concerns.

Stefan Johansen is yet to finish a full 90 minutes this season – the Norwegian has managed one assists in five Championship outings so far this season and he could make way for Andre Dozzell, who started on the bench v Rotherham.

Something certainly needs to click for QPR soon. Fans remains positive about the season ahead under Beale but so far, the R’s are perhaps under-performing.

QPR v Watford kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.