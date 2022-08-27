Middlesbrough team news and predicted XI to face Swansea City

Middlesbrough host Swansea City in the Championship this afternoon.

Middlesbrough have started this season slowly and are one of just two teams yet to win a game, the other being Coventry City who have played three less games than Boro. Across their five fixtures the Teessiders have recorded three draws and two defeats.

Both of those losses have come away from home and so the majority of their relatively small points tally have come at the Riverside. They will be looking to get their first win on the board when they face off against 20th placed Swansea City this weekend.

Team news

Last season’s top scorer Matt Crooks has started on the bench in Middlesbrough’s last two games after recovering from illness and so could be in line to start the game against Russell Martin’s side.

Striker Chuba Akpom is still out nursing a knee injury, and speaking to Teesside Live, Wilder confirmed he is expected to miss around two weeks of action.

“It’s looking like we’ll be without him for a couple of weeks,” said the Boro boss.

“We’ll play it by ear with that one, but that’s really disappointing and a big blow at the top of the pitch when you can see what we’ve got.”

Elsewhere, there are no new injury concerns, with the only other absentee being right-back Darnell Fisher who continues to make his way back from a long-term knee injury.

New signings Matt Clarke and Rodrigo Muniz are also in contention to start and will likely both come straight into the first-team fold.

Predicted XI

Zack Steffen (GK)

Isaiah Jones

Anfernee Dijksteel

Darragh Lenihan

Matt Clarke

Ryan Giles

Jonny Howson

Matt Crooks

Alex Mowatt

Riley McGree

Rodrigo Muniz

Three changes are expected from the side that lost 1-0 to Reading last weekend, with Clarke, Crooks and Muniz coming in to replace Dael Fry, Paddy McNair and Marcus Forss.

Wilder could instead opt for a 5-3-2 formation instead of 5-4-1 as they chase their first win. This could mean a midfielder drops out with Forss, Duncan Watmore or Matthew Hoppe partnering Muniz up top.