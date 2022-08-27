Burnley team news and predicted XI to face Wigan Athletic

Burnley travel to Wigan Athletic in the Championship this afternoon.

It has been a relatively uninspiring start to Vincent Kompany’s tenure at Turf Moor, with the Clarets currently sitting in 16th place after winning just one of their first five fixtures.

Meanwhile, it’s been a steady start to the season for Wigan on their return to the second tier, recently beating Birmingham City with Nathan Broadhead snatching a late winner. And Leam Richardson’s men have been defensively disciplined so far, conceding just two goals in their opening four games.

A win for Burnley could see them move into the play-off spots, whilst Wigan Athletic would also potentially move into the top-six if they are able to pick up all three points from this one.

Burnley team news

Experienced midfielder Ashley Westwood is currently unavailable after fracturing and dislocating his ankle last season against West Ham United.

Scott Twine is questionable after missing the start of the campaign due to injury, whilst Kevin Long is still currently recovering to full fitness and is unlikely to be in contention for the first-team.

Predicted XI

Muric (GK)

Roberts

Harwood-Bellis

Egan-Riley

Taylor

Brownhill

Bastien

Cullen

Vitinho

Rodriguez

Tella

Burnley are a side that will certainly be aiming for a place in the play-offs when the season comes to an end. Kompany’s side are currently going through a transitional period with new signings becoming adjusted and a new style of play being implemented.

It may take some time for the squad to gel but the Clarets could become a force to be reckoned with before the season is over.

The match kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.