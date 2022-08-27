Blackburn Rovers team news and predicted XI to face Stoke City

Blackburn Rovers host Stoke City in the Championship this afternoon.

The Lancashire club will surely be aiming to improve upon recent performances after suffering back-to-back defeats in the league. Rovers have been poor defensively recently, conceding seven goals in their previous three fixtures in the second tier.

Stoke City will be looking to pick up their second win of the season after sacking Michael O’Neill on Thursday. The Staffordshire side are currently sitting just above the relegation zone, picking up just one point in their last three matches.

A win for Blackburn Rovers could thrust them as high as the top of the table if they can win, though results elsewhere would need to go their way too.

As for Stoke City, interim boss Dean Holden will hope a win can lift them away from the drop zone following a poor start.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Young prospect Sam Barnes will be out for an extended period of time after injuring his ACL earlier this month.

Hayden Carter may be set to return after sustaining a hamstring injury last month. Ryan Hedges could be missing from action though, picking up a hamstring injury last week.

Scott Wharton missed the start of Blackburn Rovers’ campaign due to a calf issue and could be out until next month.

Predicted XI (3-4-2-1)

Kaminski (GK)

Pickering

Phillips

Ayala

Edun

Travis

Buckley

Brittain

Brereton-Diaz

Szmodics

Gallagher

It has been a solid start to the season for Blackburn Rovers but they will surely be looking to get back to winning ways after losing their previous two league fixtures.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have a lot of attacking talent at their disposal which could prove to be the difference against a Stoke City side currently in a transitional period.

The match kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.