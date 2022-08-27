Birmingham City team news and predicted XI to face Rotherham United

Birmingham City journey to Yorkshire to face Rotherham United in the Championship this afternoon.

The Blues have had a relatively lacklustre start to the campaign under new manager John Eustace in terms of results, winning just one of their opening five fixtures. However, performances have been somewhat encouraging given the expectations ahead of the campaign.

As for Rotherham United, they have got off to a solid start on their return to the second tier, picking up six points out of a possible 12. The Yorkshire side have also done their defensive duties well, keeping three clean sheets in their last three fixtures.

Birmingham City will be hoping three points can lift them up the table and away from the relegation zone, whereas Rotherham United could move as high as the play-offs if they emerge victorious and maintain their undefeated start to the Championship season.

Birmingham City team news

Eustace issued a positive update on midfielder Krystian Bielik’s road to recovery. Although it seems he won’t be in contention just yet, he stated he hopes he can return in the next week or two after returning to full training.

Experienced defender Harlee Dean remains out after picking up a calf injury during pre-season training. Gary Gardner may also not feature, currently recovering from an injury he picked up in pre-season.

Youngster Nico Gordon may also not feature after spending time on the sidelines due to a knock he suffered last month.

Eustace has also described Marc Roberts and Jordon Graham as ‘touch and go’ in the build-up to this fixture.

Predicted XI (3-5-2)

Ruddy (GK)

Colin

Sanderson

Trusty

Williams

Bacuna

James

Hall

Placheta

Hogan

Deeney

Birmingham City will surely be aiming to get back to winning ways by handing Rotherham United their first league defeat. The Blues have a relatively small squad with a lot of youngsters that could become key performers for them in the future.

Juninho Bacuna adds creativity in midfield and links up well with the experience that Birmingham City have available to them upfront.

The match kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.