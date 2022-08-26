‘Too strong for them’ – Rotherham United v Birmingham City prediction: The72

Rotherham United host Birmingham City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Paul Warne’s side are looking to respond to a disappointing Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Morecambe midweek and pick up a second win of the season after an unbeaten start in the league.

The Millers sit in 13th position and have surprised those who were predicting the Yorkshire outfit to struggle due to their rumoured lesser budget compared to their close competitors.

John Eustace took on the challenging role at St Andrew’s this summer and has impressed despite the results on the pitch not reflecting his hard work, with just one win in their opening five outings.

Academy prospects in Jordan James and Jobe Bellingham are reasons to be cheerful, but off-field issues have hampered recruitment, and the reliance on loans or free transfers has limited their on-field progress leaving the Midlands outfit in 19th place.

Ahead of this Saturday’s game, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Ben Pitkeathly

“Rotherham have proved to be a more strenuous test than many teams expected, and Warne’s men hope to build on a positive start to their campaign in which they seek the formula to avoid relegation straight back into League One.

“It was never going to be a simple task for Eustace stepping into the hot seat at the Blues and is proving to be as arduous as expected, but if he can build on the promise shown by the younger members of his squad, then the season may become more positive.

“The Millers need to make the New York Stadium a fortress if they are to have a chance at staying in the division, and I think their resilience combined with the brilliance of Chiedozie Ogbene should overcome their visitors.”

Score Prediction: Rotherham United 1-0 Birmingham City

James Ray

“Rotherham United have pleasantly surprised me in the early stages of the season and I anticipate they’ll enjoy another successful day at the office here.

“Birmingham City have performed better than many might have expected though and Eustace will be hopeful that his side can overcome the Millers given that, on paper, the hosts’ squad remains among the weaker in the division.

“It makes for a tough game to predict and a draw isn’t out of the question. However, after midweek disappointment against Morecambe, I reckon the Millers will be able to bounce back with a win.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 2-0 Birmingham City

Graham Smeaton

“Rotherham are back in the Championship and Paul Warne’s men are looking good. They are unbeaten in four games and they have shown they know where the back of the net is.

“Birmingham City travel to meet the Millers on the back of a 1-0 loss against Wigan. The Blues have the players to suggest they should be higher placed in the table. The trouble is, John Eustace’s side are already plagued with the kind of inconsistency that they displayed across all of last season.

“I just can’t see them being able to get anything out of this game. I just see Rotherham United being too strong for them.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 3-1 Birmingham City