‘Back to winning ways’ – Watford v QPR prediction: The72

Watford welcome QPR to Vicarage Road this weekend as they look to cement their place in the Championship’s automatic promotion spots.

The Hornets have had a positive start to the season and new boss Rob Edwards appears to have left their relegation in the past.

Watford are an incredibly dangerous team and they’ve put in some quality performances so far this season. The Hornets are unbeaten after five games and they will undoubtedly back themselves again this weekend.

Michael Beale’s R’s haven’t started as well, leaving them sat in 17th with five points after five games.

QPR have had injuries to contend with, but their performances at times simply haven’t been good enough to warrant three points. Their performance against Rotherham United last weekend was better, but Watford will prove to be much tougher opposition than Paul Warne’s side.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Edwards’ side are one of the most exciting teams in the division and their attacking talent makes them a worry for every side they face. They have drawn their past two games, so there are definitely weaknesses to exploit.

“QPR have a lot of work to do after the start they’ve had. Beale is still settling into life at the helm and whilst they have looked promising at spells, they lack consistency over full games to challenge teams like Watford in my opinion and because of that I can see this one being comfortable for the hosts.”

Score prediction: Watford 2-0 QPR

James Ray

“Following Watford’s draws with Birmingham City and Preston and a cup defeat to MK Dons, they need a win to get back on track here. They remain in 2nd and are one of only four unbeaten sides left in the Championship but regardless of their three-game winless run, they should be confident of a win here.

“QPR are still adjusting to Beale’s management and after a pretty turbulent run of games, a trip to Watford presents a real challenge.

“The home side should be confident of getting back to winning ways here.”

Score prediction: Watford 2-1 QPR

Luke Phelps

“There’s a lot of noise coming out of Watford right now, with Joao Pedro’s move to Newcastle United being heavily documented and with Ismaila Sarr having been in headlines too.

“But I don’t think that will detract from what’s been a positive start to the Championship season for Rob Edwards’ side – they look much more settled under his guidance, and I think they’ll definitely have the upper-hand on Saturday.

“QPR look like they need a bit more time to get fully up to speed under Beale and a bit more time for some of their star players to reach full fitness.

“Saturday’s game will be a really tough one for QPR and whilst they can certainly cause Watford harm, I think the hosts will have enough to win this one.”

Score prediction: Watford 2-0 QPR