‘They are going to come up short’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton issues prediction for Sunderland v Norwich City

Sunderland host Norwich City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has issued his prediction for the tie.

Sunderland come into this clash with Norwich City sitting in 5th place after a strong start to life back in the Championship.

Alex Neil has led the Black Cats to two wins and two draws from five games and has the club back on the right track. However, speculation surrounding a switch to Stoke City has his future shrowded by uncertainty ahead of the visit of former club Norwich City.

Speaking of the Canaries, Dean Smith has guided them to consecutive Championship wins after a poor start. They occupy 8th place after back-to-back wins and will be hoping to make it three in a row here.

Now, ahead of the game, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has made his prediction for the game.

Speaking in his predictions column, he’s backed Sunderland to defeat Norwich City 1-0, saying:

“Sunderland battled to a valuable win at Stoke last weekend to continue their very solid return to Championship football. Eight points from five games is a very good start for a newly-promoted side.

“Norwich have enjoyed back-to-back Championship wins to get their campaign up and running, but I think they are going to come up short at the Stadium of Light. I just feel like the home side will edge this one.”

A tight tie awaits…

The clash at Saturday lunchtime certainly makes for an intriguing tie on Wearside.

Sunderland will be hoping to prove their credentials with a win over one of the Championship’s most formidable opponents but the rumours surrounding Neil’s future could make for an uneasy atmosphere at the Stadium of Light.

Norwich City are often tipped to flourish in the Championship but their shaky start has led to some reservations over their prospects for this season. However, a win over Sunderland would have them well and truly back on the right track.

The tie kicks off at 12:30 on Saturday afternoon and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.