‘That’s a quick shout’ – Millwall boss Gary Rowett comments as ex-club Stoke City sack O’Neill

Millwall and former Stoke City manager Gary Rowett says Michael O’Neill’s sacking is ‘a quick shout’, but that it’s ‘not for us to judge unless we know the details’.

Yesterday saw the first managerial casualty of the 2022/23 Championship season.

Stoke City parted ways with O’Neill after a spell of nearly three years in charge, with the Potters currently slumped in 21st place of the table.

And a former Stoke City boss in Rowett has commented on the matter.

The current Millwall manager endured a turbulent spell in charge of the club during the 2018/19 campaign, and he’s told NewsAtDen about O’Neill’s sacking:

“I see Stoke have made a change. I think it’s only for them to answer why they’ve done that, I don’t think anyone else knows from the outside.

“They’re not in a position that they want to be in nor have they been in for a while now. What you’ve got there is you’ve got owners who desperately want to get their team and get their club back up to where they were in the Premier League. They’ve got the best interests of the club at heart and they’ll try to do that.

“But again, after four games, of course the rest of us managers go ‘wow, that’s a quick shout’, but it’s not for us to judge unless we know the details.”

O’Neill oversaw two full seasons in charge of Stoke City, achieving a 14th place finish in the 2020/21 campaign and then another 14th place finish last time round.

But the Northern Irishman was tasked with stabilising the club after several years of misspending in the Premier League.

He managed to completely transform the club’s transfer philosophy and outlook, ushering in the next generation of Potters for the next manager to come in and take over.

Absolutely. This soon into a new season is quick to make such an impactful managerial decision, but we don’t know what the internal state of the club is.

Rowett on the other hand will have an idea of how things run at Stoke City. He’ll know the lofty ambitions of the club and sitting in 21st place of the table is certainly not what Stoke City will have had in mind this season.

Like all teams in the Championship, Stoke will want to eventually establish themselves in the Premier League.

They’re at another crossroads now and who their next manager might be remains to be seen – the likes of Sean Dyche have already been linked with the job.

Assistant manager Dean Holden will take charge of Stoke City’s trip to Blackburn Rovers tomorrow.